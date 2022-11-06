1
Four gunned down in Enchi during shootout with palace guards

Skipper Dead Skipper, one of the victims lying on the streets of Enchi

Sun, 6 Nov 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

Four people have reportedly been killed at Enchi, the capital of Aowin Municipality in the Western North Region.

According to information obtained by Ghanaguardian.com, the victims were gunned down after a confrontation with the guards stationed at the Enchi Palace.

Ghanaguardian.com gathered that the deceased stormed the palace in the wee hours of Sunday, November 6, 2022, in an effort to attack the paramount chief Enchi, Beyeeman Tano Kwaw Benbuin II but were unsuccessful as the guards on duty opened fire on them.

Skipper, a known New Patriotic Party (NPP) member in the area, has been identified as one of the victims. In a photograph obtained by Ghanaguardian.com, his lifeless body could be seen resting on the streets of Enchi with blood streaming from his head through to his lower belly.

More soon...

