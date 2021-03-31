Four month load shedding of electricity to commence in April

Mr Ebenezer Amankwaah, the Corporate Communications Manager of GRIDCo confirmed this news

The Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo), a power transmission firm, says it is in discussion with the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), to develop a Load shedding timetable for power outages in some parts of the country.

The table will provide details of the time and places that would experience power outages at any point in time between April and June, this year.



Mr Ebenezer Amankwaah, the Corporate Communications Manager of GRIDCo, who confirmed this in a media interview, in Accra, said the load shedding schedule will enable both the ECG and GRIDCo to inform their customers ahead of the outages.



Meanwhile, the Institute of Energy Security (IES), has welcomed the decision by the Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCO), and the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), to provide a load shedding time table ahead of major maintenance works from April to July this year.

This, the IES says, will enable customers to plan their activities to mitigate the impact of the load shedding.



Speaking on GBC’s Uniiq Breakfast Drive, a Research Analyst with IES, Fritz Moses, attributed the age-old issues in the sector to transmission difficulties as a result of obsolete equipment.