Four more for Nana for developments – Jaman North Chiefs declare

The chiefs of Suma Ahenkro and Seketia in the Jaman North constituency

Source: Emmanuel Ayisi Manteaw, Contributor

The chiefs of Suma Ahenkro and Seketia in the Jaman North constituency in the Bono Region have commended the government for the implementation of various developmental projects in their constituency and across the region.

Some of the projects for which the chiefs eulogised the NPP government being led by President Akufo-Addo include; One-District-One-Factory (1D1F), Planting for Food and Jobs, Free SHS, Youth in Afforestation, School Feeding programme and NABco.



The chiefs thus pledged to show appreciation to President Akufo-Addo and the NPP in the upcoming general elections for fulfilling the promises made in 2016.

This was made known on Monday, October 12, 2020, when Ghana’s Communications Minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful called on the chiefs during her three-day tour of the Bono Region as part of intensive commencement of the party’s campaign duties to secure another victory in the December 2020 polls.



Addressing the chiefs as well as electorates of Jaman North, Mrs Owusu-Ekuful described the New Patriotic Party as a visionary party that fares for the future of the people.

