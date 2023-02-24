0
Menu
News

Four people died of rabies in Bono Region in 2022

124301047 Doggettyimages 111231105 File Photo

Fri, 24 Feb 2023 Source: dr kwabena duffuor.

Four people in the Bono Region in 2022, died of rabies, Dr Donald Joachim Darko, the Bono Regional Director of the Veterinary Services Department has said.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani, he said the cases were reported at Baakoniaba in the Sunyani Municipality, Sampa in Jaman North District and Drobo in the Jaman South Municipality.

Dr Darko, therefore, called on all the Municipal and District Assemblies in the region to enact and enforce bye-laws on stray dogs and other animals in their respective localities.

“Every dog or cat is expected to be vaccinated with the anti-rabies vaccine,” he said, saying, the vaccine was inexpensive and advised dog owners to do so.

“Ideally, dogs should be kept in a fence or in a cage and not allowed to roam in the localities and attack people,” Dr Darko said, indicating that children were more prone to dog attacks.

The Veterinary Director said fending for bulldogs remained expensive, and called on the people who could not afford feeding their dogs, not to buy and keep them at all.

He urged those who intended to keep bulldogs to seek advice from the service.

Source: dr kwabena duffuor.
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
I am full of demons if you claim pork is possessed – Sefa Kayi to Sonnie Badu
Three times Rev. Boakye courted public controversy
Rev. Anthony Kwadwo Boakye of Resurrection Power New Generation Church is dead
Asiedu Nketia’s son joins Tano South NDC Parliamentary race
Asiedu Nketia’s son joins Tano South NDC Parliamentary race
I will contest in 2024 election - John Mahama declares 3rd consecutive bid
Robber killed by speeding Range Rover after attacking fuel station
Moment Bawumia met Ken Agyapong at a funeral
How Mahama 'replaced' Akufo-Addo for Youtuber's scheduled interview in Munich
Kusi Boateng served me court papers with fake bailiff – Ablakwa tells court
Related Articles: