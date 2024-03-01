Four persons die after contracting meningitis in the Upper West

The four deaths recorded came from a total of 18 reported cases recorded in the region since January

Four individuals have died after contracting cerebrospinal meningitis (CSM) in the Upper West region.

The four deaths recorded came from a total of 18 reported cases recorded in the region since January 2024.



Dr Collins Boateng Danquah, the Deputy Upper West Regional Director of Public Health, who disclosed this, said five out of the 11 municipalities and districts in the Upper West region have reported cases of the disease.



The Wa municipality has recorded six cases, followed by the Nandom municipality and Wa West district, each recording four cases.



The Jirapa municipality reported three cases, while the Nadowli-Kaleo District has the lowest count with just one case.

Meningitis, a severe infection of the membranes covering the brain and spinal cord, poses a significant public health challenge globally.



He said the Ghana Health Service is actively surveilling for early detection and treatment.



Dr Danquah has therefore asked the public to promptly report symptoms such as headache, fever, neck pains, high temperature, convulsions, and vomiting to the nearest health facility.



He also advised the public to adhere to safety measures, including handwashing and avoiding crowded spaces.