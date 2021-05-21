Four persons file to contest incumbent MCE in Jomoro

Incumbent MCE for Jomoro, Ernest Kofie

Source: GNA

Four members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Jomoro in the Western Region have submitted their documents to contest the incumbent Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Mr Ernest Kofie for the position of the next MCE.

The 1992 Constitution in Article 243(1), and Section 20(1) of the Local Government Act 1993 (Act 462) give the president power to nominate Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) to administer the various localities in the country.



The processes leading to the selection of MMDCEs have commenced across the country and interested members of the NPP have already expressed interest.



The four persons are Ms Louisa Iris Arde, Jomoro NPP Constituency Communications Director from Ndumsuazo, Ms Vida Nvida, a staunch NPP member from Half Assini, Mr Francis Adjei, former Jomoro NPP Constituency Secretary from Half Assini and Mr Emmanuel Amihere, Jomoro NPP Researcher and Director of Elections at Tikobo No.2.



The Jomoro NPP Deputy Communications Director, Mr Alswell Quarshie confirmed the news to the Ghana News Agency.



Meanwhile, some residents have rooted for the incumbent MCE, Mr Ernest Kofie.



They said Mr Ernest Kofie had delivered numerous developmental projects in the Jomoro Municipality.

The residents said re-nominating and confirming Mr Ernest Kofie as their MCE would help the Municipality to develop rapidly.



They stated that they needed Mr Ernest Kofie, who is a unifier and a peace-loving person to administer the affairs of the Jomoro Municipal Assembly for another four years.



"Ernest Kofie as Jomoro MCE has helped built three-unit classroom block at Mpasem, built Articulator terminal at Elubo, built three-unit classroom block at Ellenda, built three-unit classroom block at Ellenda Wharf and many more, so I will plead with President Akufo-Addo to retain Mr Ernest Kofie to complete the remaining projects", Mr Joseph Ackah told this reporter.



Meanwhile, the Western Regional MMDCEs Vetting Committee has been instituted and the Regional Minister, Mr Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah as Chairman.



The Vetting Committee is expected to vet all prospective candidates beginning Friday, May 21, 2021, at the Western Regional Coordinating Council (WRCC).