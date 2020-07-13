Regional News

Four police officers test positive for coronavirus in the Eastern region

File photo

Four Police Officers have tested positive for Coronavirus in Kwahu Afram Plains North in the Eastern Region.

This was after mass testing was conducted for the personnel after an inmate tested positive.



The Police officers were quarantined over the weekend.



This has increased the District case count to 6 after recording its first two cases.



However, the Afram Plains North District Police Commander Emmanuel Yaw Gadikor has been criticized for holding a birthday party at the Presidential Lodge where he has been accommodated for years.



The Police Commander on Sunday, July 12, 2020, held a big birthday party with live band attended by about 300 people most of whom did not adhere to the preventive etiquette of Coronavirus particularly nose mask and social distancing.

“This evening around 8:00 pm we heard live band music and we found out that it was. The District Police Commander who was holding a birthday which he started from 2:00 pm and even transported Okada riders and other people there. So when we went there over 300 people were seen at the Presidential Lodge where he is being housed since he was posted here about 8 years now.



“So we called the DCE to inform him and the DCE called the Divisional Commander to stop the live band because it was attracting lots of people who were not adhering the Covid-19 preventive protocols. They were not in nose masks neither observed social distancing. I did not see any Uniformed Police Officer there,” an angry opinion leader told Starr News.



The District Police Commander Emmanuel Yaw Gadikor hanged up his phone when contacted by Starr FM Eastern Regional Correspondent Kojo Ansah Monday morning at 7:00 am.



The Afram Plains District Health Director described as worrying the birthday party held by the Police Commander when contacted.



Meanwhile, the Afram Plains North District Chief Executive, Samuel Kena, who doubles as head of the District Security Council has summoned the Police Commander.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.