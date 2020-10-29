Four siblings killed in house fire at Fise

The blaze broke out in a four-bedroom house they were sleeping in killing them

Four children have perished in a fire incident at Fise, a suburb of Amasaman in Accra on Wednesday, October 28, 2020.

The blaze broke out in a four-bedroom house they were sleeping in killing them.



It’s unclear what caused the inferno, but eye witness reports the mother of the children locked them up to attend a church program.

The cause of the fire is being investigated, a fire officer told Starr FM.