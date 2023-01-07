Four significant events in the political life of Alan Kyerematen

Alan Kyerematen, Minister of Trade and Industry

Alan Kyerematen has been a household name in Ghana's politics for the last two to three decades and rightfully so.

This is a man who has served the country in several top positions including as Minister and ambassador to the United States of America.



Aside service to the nation, he also boasts a stellar career in international civil service - for want of a better word.



He has once again grabbed news headlines with report of his resignation as Minister of Trade and Industry on January 6, 2023.



The significance of that move being his desire to serve Ghana at the highest level of politics - to pursue the ambition of becoming president.



GhanaWeb looks at four key events in the political life of Alan Kyerematen

Alan resigns from the NPP



In April 2008, the DAILY GUIDE newspaper reported thus: "... that defeated New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential aspirant, John Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen has resigned from the party.



"Mr Kyerematen, popularly called Alan Cash, was said to have submitted his resignation letter yesterday afternoon to the office of the National Chairman of NPP, Peter Mac Manu, who is currently out of the country.



"The former Minister was said to have stated in the letter that his supporters were being harassed since his defeat at the party’s Legon Congress, and therefore he was left with no option than to quit.



"Alan however said he would rejoin the party at the appropriate time," the publication read in part.

Alan returns



True to his word of returning to the party at a later time, it took only a month for that to happen.



A statement signed by Mr. Kyerematen and issued in Accra said: “I acknowledge receipt with thanks, your letter dated April 25, 2008, on the above subject.



“Following your appeal to me to reconsider my decision to resign from the party, and with the personal assurances you have given in your letter to address in a timely manner, the concerns I have raised on various matters and also in consideration of the passionate appeal from His Excellency the President, the flag bearer, the elders, as well as the rank and file of the party, I write to rescind my earlier decision to resign my membership of the NPP.



“I hope this decision will contribute to the further strengthening of the party”.

His return according to reports was after a meeting at the presidency (Castle, Osu) on May Day involving party stalwarts Apenteng Appiah Menka and Madam Ama Busia, both NPP Council of elders members.



Others at the meeting included President J.A. Kufuor, presidential candidate Nana Akufo-Addo and Alan himself.



Alan loses big to Akufo-Addo at primaries



In March 2014, Akufo-Addo announced his decision to seek his party’s nomination for the third time ahead of the 2016 election.



He secured 94.35% of the votes in the party’s presidential primary in October 2014, in a contest of 7 competitors. Alan came in a distant second and worked for the party to win the 2016 elections.

Alan resigns to pursue presidential ambition



Alan according to the presidency submitted his resignation on January 5 and it was accepted by Akufo-Addo on the 6th.



Till his reignation, he had served as Minister of Trade and Industry under the Akufo-Addo government.



As to how much grounds Alan can cover till when the NPP holds its presidential primary, time they say, will tell.



