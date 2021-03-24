Four suspected land guards busted at Sewua

The suspects are currently in police custody

The Ashanti Regional Police Command has arrested four suspected land guards at Sewua in the Bosomtwe District.

The suspects who are currently in Police custody were arrested on Wednesday, 24 March 2021.



The Regional Police Command also arrested two other persons in connection with the land guarding problems in the area.



The Sewuahene's Chief Linguist, Nana Yaw Adeamoah who confirmed the arrest to Class FM's Ashanti Regional Correspondent, Elisha Adarkwah disclosed that land guards have been harassing residents in the area.



The Chief of Sewua, therefore, set up a land committee to deal with the situation.



The Committee was informed today that some land guards had come to the area.

They called the Police who quickly rushed to the area and arrested the land guards.



He also commended the Police for the prompt response.



"Thanks to the Police, they are always at our service," the Sewuahene's Chief Linguist said.



The Sewuahene's Chief Linguist cautioned persons engaged in land guarding activities in the area to put a stop to it since the Chief and the Land Committee will not entertain their activities.