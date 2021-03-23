Four vehicles involved in an accident at Tema

The vehicles crashed into each other

Four vehicles on Monday crashed into each other near Tema Super Paper, Community Eight Bus Stop, causing a heavy traffic jam.

The vehicles: Trailer Truck with registration number GB6298-20; Taxi Cab with registration number GT4717-12; Van with the number GC9164-12 and Hyundai Car with the number AS 1080-20 were those involved in the accident.



Mr Evans Lartey, driver of the taxi involved in the accident told the Ghana News Agency at the scene that, the van was negotiating to park at the bus stop but suddenly bumped into his taxi.



He explained that while he were trying to swerve from the impact, he drifted from his lane into the trailer’s lane.



He said the trailer driver who wanted to also swerve the taxi ended up bumping into the private Hyundai car with three children seating at the back seat. According to the Taxi Driver, there was however no casualty, but the vehicles were dented.

The crash caused some damage and resulted in heavy traffic congestion.



Mr. Victor Osom, an eye witness such accidents were becoming regular in the area and attributed the cause of the accident to irresponsible parking of some taxi drivers who had converted the Community Eight Bus Stop into a taxi station.



He appealed to the Ghana Police Service, Ghana Private Road and Transport Union and Ghana Road Safety Commission to deal with the challenge.



The GNA observed that a Police team was at the scene to investigate the accident, and to help control the traffic.