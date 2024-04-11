Four-year-old drowns in well at Kwahu Tafo

File photo

A four-year-old boy has drowned in a well in Kwahu Tafo in the Eastern Region.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, in the afternoon.



According to local sources, the young boy was fetching water from the well when he was tragically pulled into its depths by the bucket.



Witnesses recounted the heartbreaking scene as other children present at the time rushed home in tears, alerting the family to the harrowing incident.



The body of the boy was subsequently retrieved.

However, as of the time of report filing, police were yet to transport the body to the morgue.



Considering the age of the boy, it was negligent of care on the part of the parents to let him fetch water.



The Children’s Act 560, (1998) states that “Every parent has rights and responsibilities whether imposed by law or otherwise, towards his child, which include the duty to: protect the child from neglect, discrimination, violence, abuse, exposure to physical and moral hazards and oppression.”