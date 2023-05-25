0
Menu
News

Fourteen TB deaths recorded in Keta in 2021

Tuberculosis Dreamstime File Photo

Thu, 25 May 2023 Source: GNA

The Keta Municipality in 2021, lost 14 lives to Tuberculosis (TB), an infectious disease caused by bacteria that mostly affected the lungs.

Michael Kyere, Keta Municipal TB Coordinator, who disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency said the deaths were from a total of 128 TB cases diagnosed and put on treatment in the year.

He noted that in 2022, the Municipality recorded 114 new TB cases with all the cases put on treatment.

Kyere also revealed that “so far, 35 TB cases are already diagnosed and put on treatment this year.”

The TB Coordinator called for concerted efforts from all stakeholders to deal with the stigma and discrimination often faced by people affected by TB to end the disease in the Municipality, Volta, and Ghana as a whole.

“One major challenge is contact tracing. Tracing contacts of index TB cases does not come easy due to the patient’s unwillingness to reveal to close relatives and contacts that they are diagnosed with TB and are on treatment. This is because they always feel they will be stigmatised and rejected.”

He advised people to report to health facilities when they start to cough with sputum for diagnosis to allow for early detection and treatment saying, treatment is free and accessible.

Source: GNA
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Zoophilist calls out betrayal of GWS over attempts to close his mini zoo
JB Danquah, Akufo-Addo’s father were corrupt – Otumfuo Ahenenana
Social media users slam popular Nigerian YouTuber
NPP thinks Ashantis are fools - Otumfuo Ahenenanom Hene
He is your Kwaku Duah: Wontumi disowns 'spoiler' independent candidate
Ernest Yaw Anim celebrates after he was declared Kumawu MP-elect
How Otokunor 'escaped' threat of assault from 3 NPP women - Report
New dawn of hope and unity - Kumawu MP-elect reacts after by-election win
Freddie Blay replies CSOs
Why Fella Makafui has refused to speak on Hajia4Reall’s saga
Related Articles: