Fowls are not among animals Allah asked us to sacrifice - Deputy National Imam

Thu, 29 Jun 2023 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Deputy National Imam, Ahlussuna Wal Jama, Sheikh Mohammed Kamil Mohammed, has shot down suggestions for Muslims to consider the use of fowls for the celebration of this year’s Eid-Ul-Adha. Sheikh Mohammed, said fowls are not among the animals they have been directed by Allah to sacrifice.

The proposal for alternative animal of sacrifice for the Eid had become topical following the Anthrax outbreak in the country. The move is to save lives and prevent the spread of the disease.

Speaking to GBCNEWS, in Accra, Sheikh Mohammed said animals for Eid-Ul-Adha sacrifice are only Goats, Camels, Cows and Sheep, therefore fowls cannot be considered under any circumstances.

“Fowls are not among the animals Allah asked us to sacrifice. Goats, Camels, cows and sheep are the animals Allah directed”

He said they have however received sensitization to ensure animals they use for sacrifice are healthy.

