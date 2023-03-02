Frances Asiam makes u-turn; begs Akufo-Addo

Director of the Ghana Cylinder Manufacturing Company (GCML), Frances Awurabena Asiam

The former director of the Ghana Cylinder Manufacturing Company (GCML), Frances Awurabena Asiam, has apologised to President Akufo-Addo for earlier statements she made following her resignation.

On February 24, Frances Essiam resigned as the chief executive officer of the Ghana Cylinder Manufacturing Company, citing interference in her work by the Minister for Energy, Dr Matthew Opoku-Prempeh.



In several interviews, Frances Asiam also slammed the Minister for Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku-Prempeh and the Executive Secretary to President Akufo-Addo, Nana Bediatuo Asante and Akufo-Addo.



Even though Frances Asiam resigned on Friday, February 24, 2023, a letter from the Presidency signed by Nana Bediatuo Asante was sighted with a date, February 21, 2023, announcing the appointment of Madam Genevieve Sackey as the new MD.



In an interview with UTV, she said she would not accept any appointment by the president again as she is a woman of substance.



“I’m a woman of substance. I don’t need any appointment from Nana Akufo-Addo. Loyalty, which is not respected is not worth following, and a party and nation that doesn’t reward its heroes and heroines is not worth dying for,” she said on UTV.

However, according to dailyguidework.com, Frances Essiam issued a statement Monday, apologising to Akufo-Addo after her attacks and unsavoury words in the media.



She said, “Your Excellency, I have reflected on the incidents following my permanent resignation as Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Cylinder Manufacturing Company Limited. Concerning your esteemed personality and ‘Office’ as The President and Primus Inter Pa-res of The Republic of Ghana and an elderly citizen, I render my sincere apologies to you.



“Your Excellency, I remain a committed member of the New Patriotic Party. Accept my highest assurance and warm regards. I wish the Government the best in all its endeavours,” dailyguidenetwork.com quoted her as having said.



