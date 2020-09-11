General News

Francis Abban charges President Akufo-Addo to address the nation on Agyapa Royalties deal

Ghanaian journalist, Francis Abban

Ghanaian journalist and broadcaster, Francis Abban has charged President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to address the nation on the Agyapa Royalties deal to bring an end to the misconceptions in the gold mineral deal.

The Agyapa Royalties Limited created by the Minerals Income Investment Fund (MIIF) has become a significant issue in the political domain with government claiming it as a vehicle to leverage on mineral royalties to invest in infrastructure projects when it lists on the Ghana and London stock exchanges before the end of the year.



However, the minority in parliament have opposed the deal, questioning the diligence and transparency in the deal. They have also made claims about nepotism and conflict of interest which runs through the structuring of the agreement. Civil Society Organizations opposing the Agyapa Royalties deal have also seeked further clarity on the deal.



For Francis Abban, the Akyem Sakawa Boys/Akyem Mafia comments shared by former president John Dramani Mahama on his Facebook timeline stems from President Akufo-Addo’s failure to address the Agyapa issue.



According to him, the president must live to the billing by addressing issues in the Agyapa deal just as he has done in the past with the Ghana-US Military deal, updates on the Coronavirus and other matters.



Francis Abban noted in his 12-minutes thought provoking researched presentation on the Election Hub Editorial show that both flagbearers must publicly apologize to Ghanaians for engaging in verbal attacks and punish party members who engage in derogatory comments.



Read the concluding statements by Francis Abban;





“Former President Mahama should publicly withdraw the statement and condemned insults hurled at President Akufo-Addo and the NPP to show leadership. You promised a campaign devoid of insults so honour your promise. Do so by demanding of your party leadership, that any member of your party who breaks the promises you have made to the Ghanaian people be punished.



“President Akufo-Addo must publicly condemn the comments made by NPP members against Mr. Mahama and the NDC which are akin to name calling and tribal tagging and commit to a campaign devoid of insults. Demand of your people, leadership that any member of your party who breaks the promises you have made to the Ghanaian people be punished.



“Mr. President we also ask that you address the nation on the Agyapa deal. The comments made by Isaac Adongo and shared by John Mahama which has erupted this storm stems from this particular minerals royalties deal. Just as you have done in the past, made time to address the nation on matters and some controversial issues like the US Military agreement, the Ghanaian people deserve to hear you speak directly to the merits of the Agyapa deal and the issues raised by the CSO’s and the Minority on this matter.



“If anyone can lead us to stop the politics of insults it’s you Mr. Nana Akufo-Addo and you former President, John Mahama.”

