Francis Palmdeti ends duty tour at National Identification Authority

Francis Palmdeti is the immediate past Head of Corporate Affairs at the NIA

Assistant Commissioner of Immigration (ACI), Francis Palmdeti, who was seconded to the National Identification Authority (NIA) as Head of Corporate Affairs on October 3, 2017, has ended his duty tour on January 12, 2021.

The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has since re-assigned him to the Operations Department at the GIS Headquarters in Accra.



This was contained in a statement from NIA, signed by Ms. Cecilia Erzuah, the Head of Human Resource and Administration, for the Executive Secretary and copied to the Ghana News Agency.



It expressed gratitude to the GIS for seconding ACI Palmdeti to the Authority.



The NIA expressed deep appreciation for his creditable contribution towards the successful implementation of the Ghana Card Project.

The statement said Mr Abdul-Ganiyu Abudu, Deputy Head of Corporate Affairs and Head of Training at NIA had been designated to act as the Head of Corporate Affairs.



Prior to joining NIA on secondment from the Tamale Technical University (TaTU), Mr Abudu was a Senior Lecturer and Head of the Department of Secretaryship and Management Studies at TaTU.



The NIA expressed gratitude to the media for the good working relationship with Mr Palmdeti and asked the same for Mr Abudu.



“NIA respectfully requests that the same level of cooperation be extended to Mr. Abdul-Ganiyu Abudu while he serves as Acting Head of Corporate Affairs of NIA,” the statement noted.