Frank Davies drew my attention to contemptuous remarks – Ayine

Dominic Ayine is a spokesperson for petitioner John Mahama

Spokesperson of the petitioner in the ongoing Election Petition case, Dominic Ayine, has disclosed that it took a fellow lawyer to draw his attention to potential contemptuous comments that he made last week.

After appearing in the court today, February 22, 2021, to answer to charges of contempt, he rendered an unqualified public apology after the sitting during which he spoke about the impact of lawyer Frank Davies in his realization that he had crossed the line with his “predetermined agenda” comment.



“Mr Frank Davies is not a stranger to the Supreme Court, he is standing here to my right. After the 16th of February when I finished addressing the press, he walked up to me and reminded me that the phrase that I had used, that there was a predetermined agenda had crossed the line.



“And that was when I started reflecting over whether or not I had crossed the line and I agree absolutely with Mr. Frank Davies and those of you who think that I crossed the line on that day.

“I wish to unreservedly apologize to the court that is the Supreme Court of the Republic of Ghana as well as the justices in particular who sat on that day,” he added.



Ayine had been instructed by the court to use the same medium that he used to make the comments to retract same.



He disclosed that he had earlier written an apology letter to the Chief Justice, which letter he read out today.