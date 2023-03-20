Franklin Cudjoe asks for prayers for KiDi, calls him a 'top 5' artiste

Franklin Cudjoe, Founding President of Imani Africa

The Founding President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of IMANI Centre for Policy and Education, Franklin Cudjoe, has wished KiDi speedy recovery and revealed that he regards the renowned Ghanaian singer-songwriter and record producer as a top 5 music act.

Thursday, March 16, 2023, social media was flooded with rumours that KiDi was ill with stroke.



The news follows marked social media inactivity on the part of the Lynx Entertainment star musician after he announced the sudden postponement of his Golden Boy North American Tour on February 24.



At 6:50 PM on Thursday, Lynx Entertainment founder and CEO Richie Mensah categorically said KiDi has not been diagnosed with stroke.



"KiDi hasn't had stroke. Ignore the rumours and click bait," he tweeted.



Friday night, Mr Cudjoe also tweeted: "Get well soon KiDi. Sad he had to cancel his American tour due to ill-health."

"He is one of my top 5 Ghanaian musicians. Living with illness is very challenging. Pray for us," he concluded.



KiDi last played a show in Central American country Belize.



He shared the Marion Jones Stadium stage with Carribean stars such as Romain Virgo, Dexta Daps, Moyann, Supa G and fellow Ghanaian Camidoh on February 11, having arrived via the Philip Goldson International Airport the day prior.



During his energetic set, fans roared in cheer and sang along as he performed his global hit 'Touch It'.



On Monday, January 9, Dennis Nana Dwamena, alias KiDi, shared the flier for his Golden Boy North American Tour 2023.