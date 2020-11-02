Frantic search underway in Asuboi for missing policeman

Ghana Police Service

A combined police search team from Suhum and Accra is on a mission to find a policeman who got missing on Friday.

The missing policeman was said to have visited his land at Asuboi in the Ayensuano District of the Eastern Region but failed to return home on Friday, October 30, raising suspicions.



The police vehicle he drove to the place was found at land site.



Deputy Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) Sergeant Francis Gumado confirmed the incident to 3news.com.

He said policemen and community police personnel assisted by six personnel from Ghana National Fire Service and four local divers from Mankrong under the supervision of Chief Superintendent Joseph Owusu, the Suhum District Police Commander, and Supt. Amoako Boansi of National Patrol Unit, Police Headquarters, Accra embarked on the search between the hours of 0700 hours and 1500 hours.



Nearby bushes, as well as rivers and ponds within the catchment area, were thoroughly searched but the Inspector, Charles Adamu, could not be found.



The police have activated informants response to further assist in the investigation.