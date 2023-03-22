Fred Nuamah raises concerns over 'Machiavellian tactic' to prevent him from filing online

Fred Nuamah is complaining of not being able to file his nomination online

A parliamentary candidate hopeful of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency, Fred Nuamah, has raised concerns about what he says is his inability to file his nomination forms online.

The actor explained that he has been unable to complete the online nomination filing process in as long as 72 hours.



He also stated that he could not make payments through the online system.



Making this known in a statement dated March 22, 2023, Fred Nuamah said that this had impeded his intentions, especially after he had been able to go around to get the needed endorsements for his form.



"After picking my nomination, I have gone round the constituency to have the required endorsement.



"For the past 72 hours, I have not been able to complete the filing of my nomination electronically as well as make payment for the filing fee.



"All efforts have proven futile after my engagement with the relevant personnel behind the party's electronic platform," he wrote.

Fred Nuamah further said that he believes his inability to go through the process is intentional.



He added that he has since petitioned the necessary authorities and hopes to get the situation redressed.



"I have found this to be another Machiavellian tactic to prevent me from successfully filing my nomination.



"I have therefore petitioned the appropriate stakeholders through writing and hope they resolve the problem immediately," he added.



He stated that he has, in the meantime, manually presented the "manual requirements to the constituency election directorate to signify my submission."



Fred Nuamah is in the race with the former parliamentary candidate of the NDC for Ayawaso West Wuogon, John Dumelo, who is also a very close friend of his.

