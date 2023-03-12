Fred Nuamah will lose the primaries - John Dumelo

Ghanaian actor and politician, John Dumelo has said his one-time best friend and contender for the NDC parliamentary primaries at Ayawaso West Wougon, Fred Nuamah will lose the primaries.

According to Dumelo, his confidence stems from the clamour by people in the constituency for him to come back to continue his good work after he lost to the incumbent MP Lydia Alhassan in 2020.



Speaking on Untied Showbiz, he said “…Fred Nuamah will lose the primaries. If you speak to the people if you speak to the delegate everyone is saying we want John Dumelo to come back and do the good works he was doing. As for Fred coming, I don’t even know why he is coming and that is the issue.”



Speaking about how he feels following Fred Nuamah’s declaring his intention to contest him, he said, “We are not friends, as we speak now, we are not friends. We haven’t been friends for a couple of weeks now."



He insisted that “At no point did I tell Fred that I am not contesting in Ayawaso West Wuogon, at no point,” before adding that all claims that he (Dumelo) had opted against running were untrue.

“That is a lie. I never had a conversation with Yaw Sakyi about Fred Nuamah. Never, I can never give Fred Nuamah my blessings, when he knows I am coming to contest in Ayawaso West Wuogon,” Dumelo added.







YNA/KPE