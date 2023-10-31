Freda Prempeh commends Ghana Water Company for its great initiatives

Freda Prempeh speaking with some executives of Ghana Water Company

Source: Stephen Darko, Contributor

On Monday, October 23, 2023, the Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Freda Prempeh attended an event organized by the Ghana Water Company, where she commended them for their great initiatives and advised Ghanaians on proper ways of protecting the various water bodies.

At the event, the Minister commended the Ghana Water Company for initiating an app to track customers who fail to pay their bills.



She also applauded them for the quick replacement of damaged pipelines where a department has been set up to manufacture these pipes in Ghana.



According to her, this has contributed greatly to the economy since huge sums of money are not used in importing them anymore.



At the event, Freda Prempeh took the opportunity to advise Ghanaians against illegal mining and sand winning, which greatly affects the country's sources of water and livelihood.



Also, she commended the Ghana Water Company for the call center set up to quickly attend to problems faced by customers.

The Ghana Water Company held an event to account for its customers and stakeholders.



The following are part of its achievements so far:



164.6 million (164,652,659.67) cubic meters (m3) of water were produced in the first half of 2023.



In 2022, Ghana Water generated GH¢1.4 billion from 173.5 million cubic meters of water produced, which is a 13% increase from the previous year.



These results are due to the implementation of an efficient billing system, proactive measures against billing discrepancies, and tariff adjustments.

The company’s electronic billing system has substantially increased electronic payments by about GH₵123.3 million in 2022.



Ghana Water has expanded its water distribution infrastructure by approximately 282 kilometers, connecting over 10,200 households in urban areas.



Over 1,500 km of limited main exextension works have been executed nationwide to improve water distribution with 26km of distribution network improvement works carried out to enhance hydraulic performance.



The company was also replacing all faulty meters in all regions and undertaking a water loss reduction performance-based contracting.