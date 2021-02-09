Freda Prempeh supplies St John’s of God Children’s Ward with medical devices

The items donated was worth GH¢150,000

Freda Prempeh, the Minister of State-designate for Works and Housing has adopted the Children Ward of the St John’s of God Hospital and presented medical equipment and devices worth GH¢150,000 to improve healthcare delivery at the ward.

The equipment comprised 6,500 oxygen concentrators, 2000 suction machines, 300 wheelchairs, 2,800 hospital beds, 350 ward screens, 2,500 vital sign monitors, 100 infra-red thermometers, 500 resuscitation tables, and 5,000 patient monitors.



Others include 350 nebulizers, 200 linen trolley, 250 IV drip stand, 500-bed stand cabinet, 3,500 steam autoclave, 200 Ambu bags, 150 bedside stool and other several medical devices.



The donation coincided with her birthday of the minister-designate and member of parliament of the Tano North Constituency.



She feted children at the hospital’s ward at Duayaw-Nkwanta and provided them with teddy birds, and other playing materials to aid their healing process.



Mrs Prempeh explained she had prioritized health and education, and promised to upgrade the children’s ward to a befitting standard to enable the health workers to provide quality healthcare to children and their parents who visited the facility.

She expressed the hope that the hospital management would take good care of the items and entreated nursing and expectant mothers who visit the facility to heed to the advice from the health workers so to protect their children from common illnesses to help control infant mortality in the area.



The Deputy Director of Nursing Services (DDNS), Comfort Ofei, the Nurse Manager at the Hospital, receiving the items, thanked the MP for the gesture saying the items would be beneficial to the ward.



She noted that since 1968 the hospital was established, the children ward had not seen any major rehabilitation works until the MP supported with minor works and painted the ward.



Mrs Ofei indicated the ward required urgent expansion works and incubators and appealed for support from NGOs, corporate bodies and wealthy citizens in the area.