Free SHS Ambassador thanks Matthew Opoku Prempeh

Matthew Opoku Prempeh with the citation presented by Rahim Banda

The President’s Representative at the Ministry of Education, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, received actor Rahim Banda, who is a Free SHS ambassador at his office on Monday.

Dr. Prempeh thanked Mr. Banda for accepting, at no fee, to support the President’s vision of Free SHS, despite insistence by some sections of the public to the contrary.



Ms. Bintu Ibrahim-Banda, a member of the actor’s Free SHS Ambassador team, expressed her delight at the opportunity given to Mr. Banda to be a part of this important policy in his own way. She expressed the view that every Ministry needs an ambassador to help propagate its message.

On his part, Mr. Banda stated that not many people understood what the policy was about and that his duty was to help create public awareness.



The actor presented a citation to the Dr. Prempeh to convey his appreciation for his achievements, successfully implementing the Free SHS programme and to bid him farewell as he heads to the Ministry of Energy as the substantive Minister, subject to parliamentary approval.