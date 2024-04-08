Free SHS: Every sensible person will opt for a review – Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng

Former Minister for Environment, Science Technology and Innovation, Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng

Former Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng has underscored the need for government to review the Free Senior High School (Free SHS) programme.

According to the renowned surgeon, it is only imperative that the programme after over seven years of implementation be reviewed to address the various challenges it faces in improving Ghana’s education sector.



“This our educational system is faulty. That is how I take it to be. So the Free SHS, if there are challenges we have to sit down and say how do we resolve these challenges; review may be necessary or change certain things…” he stated during an interview on Joynews.



Asked whether he believes the policy which offers free education to students across the various public secondary and technical schools is having challenges, the former minister responded in the affirmative, noting the need to address such issues through a review process.



“I think so, I mean, every sensible person will have to review your activities and not say that what I started seven years ago is still the best because if you look at the feeding, even one can talk about it…” he said.



A promise by the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, former President John Dramani Mahama to review the Free SHS policy if he regains power has become an issue of contention with the ruling New Patriotic Party issuing heavy criticism.

According to the ruling government, the promise by the NDC to review the policy implies a clear intent to cancel the flagship programme of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led government.



Despite their criticism of the opposition’s promise, the government has noted the need for a review of the policy which has been fraught with various challenges including feeding and infrastructure deficit.



GA/DO



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel

Watch the latest episode of People & Places with Cameron Duodu below;







