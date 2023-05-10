0
‘Free SHS Policy is for human development - Former Assistant Director of the Bank of Ghana

Dbdjhcce.png George Nkrumah, Former Assistant Director of the Bank of Ghana

Wed, 10 May 2023 Source: GNA

George Nkrumah, a retired banker, said the Free Senior High School (SHS) Policy is to spur economic transformation and reduce the financial burden on most Ghanaian parents.

The policy had made it easier for students who came from poor backgrounds to gain access to secondary education while some had scholarships abroad to positively impact their future, he said.

George Nkrumah, a former Assistant Director of the Bank of Ghana, said this during the seventh Speech and Prize Giving Day of the Nyakrom Senior High Technical School at Agona Nyakrom in the Central Region.

The day also coincided with the 40th Anniversary celebration of the school, which saw the exhibition of artworks to climax the occasion.

He called on Ghanaians to embrace the Free SHS policy, which had increased enrolment and improved infrastructure in senior high schools across the country.

Nkrumah admonished the students to take their studies seriously and avoid spending most of their on the Internet.

He urged parents to endeavor to invest in their children’s education, being the key to success in life.

Elias Arthur, the Headmaster, said the school had performed creditably in both academics and sports, having been moved from a grade D to an A school four years ago.

He said in the 2021/2022 academic year, it was ranked 10 among 75 senior high schools in the Central Region due to the hard work and dedication of the teaching and none teaching staff.

Currently, the school tops four senior high schools in the Agona West Municipality.

Arthur said the boy's dormitory project, which was touted as a flagship project in 2019, had stalled and appealed to the Government to ensure the contractor returned to the site.

He also appealed to financial institutions, individuals, and old students to help complete an abandoned PTA two-story block, comprising 18 classrooms, which started in 2006, to facilitate teaching and learning.

Richard Ben Debrah, an old boy, who chaired the function, donated 10 ceiling fans to be fixed in the classrooms.

Prizes were awarded to students who excelled in the various subjects.

Related Articles: