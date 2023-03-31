94
Menu
News

'Free SHS food unfit for dogs' comment unpresidential, vulgar and low – MoE PRO to Mahama

John Dramani Mahama In Bono East NDC John Dramani Mahama

Fri, 31 Mar 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

Spokesperson for the Ministry of Education, Kwasi Kwarteng has called on former President John Dramani Mahama to apologise to Ghanaian children for equating the food they eat in schools to that of food for dogs.

Mr Mahama in his campaign tour in the Central Region expressed worry over the poor nature of the food being served in the various Senior High Schools (SHSs) as part of the implementation of the government's flagship programme Free Senior High School (Free SHS).

According to John Dramani Mahama, the poor nature of the food being served to the students makes them sick and uncomfortable.

“Today, if you go to see the kind of food the children are eating in the schools…you shudder to serve such food to your dogs at home,'' he told delegates and party members in the Asikuma Odoben Brakwa Constituency.

Reacting to Mr Mahama’s comment, Mr Kwarteng said it is unpresidential for the former President to speak that way.

In a Facebook post, Mr Kwarteng noted “Former President John Dramani Mahama is known for his unpresidential remarks but little did we know he could be such loose, vulgar and low. How do you equate food for human beings to that of dogs? Jesus Christ!

“Mr Mahama is not only wrong in demeaning our collective efforts in providing quality education for Ghanaian students but he’s also wrong for reducing the school children to dogs. That’s insulting.

“Comments like this is not acceptable. Is backward, retrogressive, negative and unpresidential.

“Somebody whose leadership witnessed the worst educational outcomes ever shouldn’t be making such comments. He should apologize to Ghanaian Children!”

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Was popular Osu restaurant shut down for Kamala Harris to have lunch?
Russia Embassy in Accra accuses Kamala Harris of misinformation
How CNN reported Akufo-Addo, Kamala Harris LGBTQ+ comments
Anas vs. Ken Agyapong: Martin Amidu writes
GhanaWeb Factcheck: Murtala's claim 4 NPP MPs voted for Fifi Kwetey false
Dep. Gen. Sec. rains curses on NDC MPs who took bribes
Parliament recalls last time news on late Kumawu MP was transmitted to Speaker
Nana Akomea narrates incident that led to the death of Kumawu MP
Sam George slams US over LGBTQ+ bill comment
Afia Pokuaa reacts to Jubilee House 'LGBTQI lights' brouhaha
Related Articles: