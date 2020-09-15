General News

Free SHS good but must be implemented well - Dzogbenuku

Brigitte Dzogbenuku, Presidential aspirant for PPP

Flagbearer of the Progressive People’s Party (PPP) Brigitte Dzogbenuku has assured Ghanaians that she is capable of leading the country as president.

She said she has the right mentality and the qualities to become President of Ghana, hence Ghanaians should have confidence in her as well as the PPP ahead of the 2020 elections.



Asked whether she is fully prepared for the task ahead of the elections and beyond, while speaking on the TV3’s Elections 360 hosted by Berla Mundi, she said: “I’m ready to be president of Ghana.”



Touching on some of the policies that have been implemented by this administration especially the Free Senior High School Policy, she said the programme is good but “must be implemented properly”.

Regarding the recent killing of a law professor of the University of Ghana Faculty of Law, Professor Emmanuel Yaw Benneh, Ms Dzogbenuku called for a more secure Ghanaian society.



“We just heard about the murder of the law lecturer, we don’t want that. What we want is a just and disciplined society.



“A society where we can move around in confidence. The criminals must be apprehended, tried for justice to take its course.”

