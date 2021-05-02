Free SHS has come to stay - Dr Adutwum

Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, Minister of Education, has assured all Ghanaians that the Free Senior High School(FSHS) introduced by the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government, has come to stay.

He explained that the FSHS was to ensure equity, improve accessibility, and also to ease the burden on parents so that children could have access to education whether they have money or not.



“The government would continue to make available the right resources to ensure that all schools had what was required to support effective teaching and learning at all times irrespective of location, ”he said.



Dr Adutwum gave the assurance when he paid a surprised visit to some selected schools in the Central region on Friday to monitor the adherence to the COVID-19 Protocols, implementation of the Free SHS Policy and teaching, learning and assessment.



The Minister who was on his way to the launching of the five-year strategic plan for the Takoradi Technical University, visited Wesley Girls High School, Academy of Christ the King SHS, Holy Child School and St. Augustine's College.



He also used the occasion to donate five pianos to some selected basic schools in the Cape Coast Municipality.



Dr Adutwum, who was impressed with the activities in the schools, commended the Cape Coast Education Directorate and the staff of the various schools for their hard work and assured them of government’s timely support to enhance effective teaching and learning in their facilities.

He also urged students to spend most of their time at school studying as well as engaging in usual activities.



The Minister, who is also the Member of Parliament for Bosomtwe, charged students to remain focused at all time whiles in school and at home so that they would be able to study hard for the good of their future.



Focus on your studies which hold the key to the development of the country so that the huge investment made in the education sector would not go waste.



He assured the leadership of the various schools in the region that his Ministry would liaise with the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GeTFund) to find a lasting solution to the nagging issue of encroachment.



The Central Regional Director of Education, Mrs Martha Owusu-Agyemang, assured the Minister that everything possible would be done to ensure that students in the region worked extra hard to maintain the Region's good record in education.