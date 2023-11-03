Free SHS has resolved issues with access to education – Prof. Kaufmann

File photo

The National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) mistress, Professor. Elsie Effah Kaufmann has stated that the government’s flagship programme Free Senior High School (FSHS) has resolved the issues of access to education in the country.

Speaking on Starr Chat with Bola Ray on Thursday November 2, 2023, Prof Kaufmann stated that Junior High Students who are unable to continue to Senior High School can now do so because of FSHS.



“FSHS is a very good thing because it addresses one of our issues, access to education. But I am not sure it is addressing another one of our needs which is quality education,” Prof Kaufamnn indicated.



She commended the government for creating access to education adding that “we are doing very well. The Free SHS has done an amazing job on that.”

Prof. Kaufmann continued: “In the past I remember I had a conversation with someone, if you are looking for house help. Some years ago you can easily find house help because people graduate from Junior High Schools they are not able to continue. Because they don’t have the funding to be able to support them to go to Senior High Schools.”



She however, raised questions on the quality of the Free SHS.



“Now, you have difficulty finding house help, they are all in school. That is a good thing. It help create access to education but what we are getting out from what we are giving out I am not so sure,” Prof. Kaufamnn stated.