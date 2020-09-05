Regional News

Free SHS is indeed a saviour - Paramount Chief of Tatale

Obore Gariba Yonkosor II, Paramount Chief of the Tatale Traditional Area

The Paramount Chief of the Tatale Traditional Area, Obore Gariba Yonkosor II, has hailed government’s flagship programme, Free SHS.

According to him, the programme has offered a number of young people of school going age the opportunity which hitherto wasn’t there to at least get a Senior High School education.



“I wish to thank you for your laudable flagship policies and programmes your government has initiated since taking over power for which the district has received its fair share. Some of which include Free SHS which has relieved parents of burden of school fees.”



He made this known when the Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumua visited his palace as part of his working visit to the Northern region.



Speaking about his traditional area, the Chief acknowledged that although government has done more, there is the need for more to be done in order to develop the area.



Obore Gariba Yonkosor II, pleaded for work to be expedited on the deplorable nature of the road which has graduated to manholes and poses serious risks on the life of the people in the area citing the deplorable state of the Yendi-Tatale road that links Ghana to Togo

He said apart from loss of life government needs to prioritize the road to alleviate the suffering of the people and also open other opportunities for the area.



“Our major issue here as a district is bad road network across the length and breadth of the district and the deplorable nature of the Yendi to Tatale highway. About 90% of our people engage in farming and it is sad to note that during rainy season most of the roads linking the communities are cut off making it difficult for farmers to transport their farm produce to market centres for sale.



The Yendi to Tatale highway which is an international road linking Ghana and Togo is also in such a bad state especially during the rainy season to the extent that travelers who hitherto used this route divert to alternative route to the Republic of Togo. This has negatively impacted on economic development of the area. We wish to appeal to your Excellency to prioritize the road and construct it to alleviate the suffering our people go through by travelling by road.”



Obore Gariba Yonkosor II noted that the Akufo-Addo led administration has done more and therefore needed to be given four more years to do more for the people of Ghana.

