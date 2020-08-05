General News

Free SHS is more valuable than silver and gold - Afenyo-Markin touts

MP for Effutu constituency, Alex Afenyo Markin

The Member of Parliament for Effutu, Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin, has entreated Ghanaians to take advantage of President Akufo-Addo’s Free Senior High School programme which has so far enrolled about 1.2 million Ghanaian children.

Unveiling a library project for the people of Atekyedo in the Effutu Municipality, the lawyer established that the Free S.H.S programme is even worth more than gold thereby urging parents to ensure that they send their kids to school.



Dismissing the assertion that Free S.H.S is for partisanship, and making a stronger case for it to be embraced by all Ghanaians, the Effutu MP said;



“It is not about partisan interest. It is about the future of Effutu and Ghana. Free S.H.S is more valuable than silver and gold”

The Member of Parliament was taking the wraps off a library project he singlehandedly built for the Atekyedo community.



He also urged school going children in the community to make a judicious use of their time and the library as that is the only way they could acquire the requisite knowledge and skills in order to fit into the internet age.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.