Free SHS is not the only solution to problems in education sector - NDC Youth organiser

National Youth Organiser for NDC, George Opare Addo

National Youth Organiser for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), George Opare Addo, has said the Free Senior High School initiative by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is a good one but it is not the solution to the many problems in the education sector.

According to him, the free SHS policy is indisputably a laudable one because any country that wants to develop properly requires a solid educational infrastructure.



“In the last four years, we’ve reduced everything in this country to free Senior High education and free SHS education is laudable but it does not hold the solution to our numerous problems that confront the educational sector”, he said during an interview on ‘The Youth Decides’ segment on Ryse n Shyne.



Opare Addo noted that basic education, which in his view has not received much attention by the current government, is also very important because that is the foundation of education, and free SHS would be wasted if the children do not have the basic knowledge required to build on.

He continued that the NDC recognises this fact and that is why they have promised to lay special emphasis on basic education and make SHS truly free, as well as improve upon it by taking out the shift system where some students go to school from morning to afternoon and others from afternoon to evening.







