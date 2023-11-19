Free SHS, licensure scrap: Ntim Fordjour's attack on Mahama backfires as X users fight him

John Ntim Fordjour, deputy Minister of Education

Deputy Education Minister John Ntim Fordjour attacked former President John Dramani Mahama's decision to abolish licensure exams for teachers if elected president in 2024.

The minister, who is also the lawmaker for Assin South, said Mahama's plan was borne out of a lack of vision.



In his lengthy write-up posted on social media (November 18) he also accused Mahama of becoming somewhat of an expert in cancelling policies citing the Free Senior High School (Free SHS) policy.



"He only cancels and threatens to cancel good policies at every opportunity. He cancelled allowances for nursing and teacher trainees. He’s threatened to cancel Free SHS," part of his write-up read.



The point about the said exams being a game-changer and that Mahama threatened to cancel Free SHS had social media users upset hurling harsh reactions at the minister.



While a number of them challenged the minister to give evidence of how the exam is a game-changer, others slammed him for lying that Mahama had ever threatened to scrap Free SHS.

See some reactions below:



Ato Kwamena (@AtoCsiks) tweeted: "A minister who is a liar and a pastor tweaaaa Sofo moko," he added: "In your wisdom teachers and nurses allowance is a good thing, I really shy for you oooo kw3. A whole Reverend doing this to yourself cuz you're a politician. It's disgraceful Fordjour."



Abdul Hameed (@sayhameed) wrote: "Reverend, respect yourself over there. Don't let small boys and girls talk to you anyhow because of trying to sell expired goods. Continue eating our taxes quietly."



KWABENA (@BARIMA171804782) took his bite: "He made this statement in the run up to 2020 election so it is nothing new. Is there any data to show that the licensure exams has added to the quality of education in the country? Publish that data as deputy minister. To call Mahama empty and support Bawumia is some way ooo."



JohnBosco Akortia (@kwame_akortia) stated: "Really? Just tell one positive impact of the teacher licensing policy on the ordinary teacher since it’s inception… absolutely nothing has changed.. Rev don’t try descending into the gutter else."

Ebenezer Shiatey Tetteh (@ESTetteh) replied: "As a deputy minister for Education, You don’t know the difference between cancel and Review. Pathetic."



Read the deputy minister's full take:



There are leaders who establish policies and introduce new systems for the good of our people and for the development of our nation. This one lacks vision. He only cancels and threatens to cancel good policies at every opportunity.



He cancelled allowances for nursing and teacher trainees. He’s threatened to cancel Free SHS. Now he’s further threatening to cancel the game-changing teacher licensure policy. Mahama is by far the biggest threat to Ghana’s progress.



The alternative is empty! No vision, just desperate for power which was once incompetently handled. #SayNotoMahama