Free SHS review: It's a shame this failed NPP government only listens to the IMF - Clement Apaak

Clement Apaak, the Member of Parliament for Bulsa South, has asserted that the government's decision regarding the Free Senior High School (Free SHS) policy is solely influenced by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

According to him, its is a shame for the government to listen only to the IMF despite same calls from the NDC and other stakeholders who called for a review.



“The deceitful and dishonest Akufo-Addo/Bawumia NPP government has told the IMF that it will review an RATIONALISE the FSHS Program: 'In the educational sector, we will review and rationalise the Free Senior High School Program.' I guess this failed NPP government only listens to the IMF, shame! Read the attached story,” he posted on his X handle.



Apaak's comment follows the announcement by the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government stating that the flagship Free Senior High School (Free SHS) program will undergo a review.





This information was disclosed in the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) latest report on Ghana's US$3 billion bailout program.

In the 155-page report, under the heading 'PUBLIC SPENDING EFFICIENCY' on page 76, the government outlined its plans for recalibrating the expenditure portfolio of Municipal and District Assemblies (MDAs) responsible for social spending.



The relevant section on education stated: “The key objective is to shift the composition of spending by these MDAs towards targeted and well-designed interventions.



"In addition to functional review of relevant MDAs, we will carry out a comprehensive assessment of public sector wages, including in education and health sectors.



“In the education sector, we will review and rationalize the Free Senior High School (SHS) program. We will continue our support to tertiary education, take targeted measures to improve foundational learning (e.g., increasing capitation grants) and introduce reforms with the help of development partners to improve overall learning outcomes.”



