Free SHS students ready to show appreciation to Akufo-Addo – Nana B

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo with some senior high school students

The National Youth Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Boakye, popularly known as Nana Bee, has justified his engagement with students of Kumasi Anglican Senior High School (KASS) in the Ashanti Region.

The former Deputy Executive Director of the National Service Scheme has clarified he secured an accreditation from the Electoral Commission, Ghana (EC) as a party representative to monitor the registration exercise hence he flouts no law.



He indicated that the final year SHS students are ready to show appreciation to President Nana Akufo-Addo in the forthcoming general elections hence the unrelenting counterattacking from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) on registration of final-year students who are currently in school preparing for their exams.



Speaking on the Yensempa morning show on Onua FM, Nana Bee rebutted claims and reports by the NDC that he toured some senior high schools without permission to allegedly campaign for the NPP.



He told Anokyewaaba Adwoa Serwah, the host, that Political parties have accreditation from the EC to monitor the ongoing registration exercise especially on how the general public is complying with the Covid-19 protocols.



He thus described attacks from NDC on his engagement with the students as irrational and incoherent.

“It is untrue that I toured some schools to campaign; I only went there to monitor the registration exercise so if NDC would see my pictures with the students and describe it as a campaign strategy then they could cry out loud for all I care,” he noted.



His visit stirred controversy on social media with many questioning why he was allowed into the school when parents are barred from visiting their children.



Nana Bee explained his visit was to monitor the exercise which other parties equally did.



He thus described the two-day registration exercise for the SHS a success but pleaded with the EC to engage the political parties to do mop up in the schools to get all students registered before the December 7 polls.

