Free SHS will bring back spirit of selflessness and sacrifice - Fred Ameyaw

Fred Kofi Ameyaw, Head of Communications, Ghana’s Permanent Mission to the UN, says President Nana Akufo-Addo’s free SHS policy will ignite the spirit of nationalism in the Ghanaian youth.

According to him, the government’s investment in human capital is the best way to churn out selfless citizens willing to sacrifice their energies and sweat to enhance economic growth.



His comment comes on the heels of a statement by Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye that Ghanaians should draw useful lessons from the sacrifices of the country’s founding fathers who laid down their lives to liberate Ghanaians from oppressor’s rule.



Speaking on UTV’s 'Adekye Nsroma', Mr. Kofi Ameyaw was happy with the President’s initiatives saying, “I am very optimistic that the free SHS students will bring back the spirit of selflessness and sacrifice into this country. The NPP government has given us hope through its innovative programme that will cushion the future generation to do a sacrificial job for the country”.

