General News

Free WiFi for senior high schools coming - Ursula Owusu

Communications Minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful

Communications Minister Madam Ursula Owusu-Ekuful has revealed that government is on course to implementing the free WiFi for all senior high schools project.

She said government has not abandoned that initiative and that plans are far advanced to ensure the fruition of that project.



She told TV3 in an exclusive interview after the launch of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) manifesto on Saturday, August 22 that the infrastructural framework for this project is being put in place to enable it to take off.



“We are putting in place the infrastructure for free Wifi for all our secondary institutions. We are connecting all government offices nationwide in all the districts.

“So we have been busy, the infrastructure is being put in place, within the next 12 months we should see it coming into fruition. Even before December but unfortunately most schools are currently closed.



“We are taking advantage of the closure of the schools due to the Covid-19 pandemic to complete the infrastructure rollout to enable the provision of these services. So we are very much on course.”

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.