27
General News Sun, 26 Jul 2020

Click to read all about coronavirus →

Free electricity till end of the year - Akufo-Addo

Electricity Poles Neew Government has promised absorb the electricity bills for all Ghanaians till year ends

Listen to the Article

Government has announced free electricity till the end of the year.

Speaking during his 14th address to the nation, President Akufo-Addo promised that government will provide free access to electricity till the end of the year.

More soon...

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Join our Newsletter

Related Articles: