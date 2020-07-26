General News

Free electricity till end of the year - Akufo-Addo

Government has promised absorb the electricity bills for all Ghanaians till year ends

Government has announced free electricity till the end of the year.

Speaking during his 14th address to the nation, President Akufo-Addo promised that government will provide free access to electricity till the end of the year.

More soon...

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.