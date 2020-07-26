Free electricity till end of the year - Akufo-Addo

General News Sun, 26 Jul 2020
Government has announced free electricity till the end of the year.
Speaking during his 14th address to the nation, President Akufo-Addo promised that government will provide free access to electricity till the end of the year.
