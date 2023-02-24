0
Menu
News

Free maternal health policy is still active – Minister

Kwaku Agyeman Manu Health Minister1212 Kwaku Agyemang Manu, Health Minister

Fri, 24 Feb 2023 Source: GNA

The Free Maternal Health Policy, introduced in 2008 by the Government, is still active and covered under the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, the Health Minister, has said.

He made the disclosure on the floor of Parliament in his response to a question by Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpey, the Member of Parliament for Keta, who wanted to know the current status of the policy.

Agyeman-Manu said it includes automatic NHIS registration upon detection of pregnancy.

He noted that there was no waiting time for pregnant women to receive services upon registration as per the law.

The package for maternal services had been expanded to include laboratory, ultrasound, blood test, and the management of acute episodes of morbidities including emergencies.

He said the policy was implemented at all levels of health service delivery – Teaching, Regional, District, and Sub-District hospitals and the Community-based Health Planning and Service (CHPS) compounds.

Source: GNA
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
I am full of demons if you claim pork is possessed – Sefa Kayi to Sonnie Badu
Three times Rev. Boakye courted public controversy
Rev. Anthony Kwadwo Boakye of Resurrection Power New Generation Church is dead
Asiedu Nketia’s son joins Tano South NDC Parliamentary race
Asiedu Nketia’s son joins Tano South NDC Parliamentary race
I will contest in 2024 election - John Mahama declares 3rd consecutive bid
Robber killed by speeding Range Rover after attacking fuel station
Moment Bawumia met Ken Agyapong at a funeral
How Mahama 'replaced' Akufo-Addo for Youtuber's scheduled interview in Munich
Kusi Boateng served me court papers with fake bailiff – Ablakwa tells court
Related Articles: