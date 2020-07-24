General News

Free water and electricity will bring relief to Ghanaians - Nana Obiri Boahen

Deputy General Secretary of NPP, Nana Obiri Boahen

The Deputy General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Obiri Boahen, has commended government for providing free water and electricity supply to Ghanaians.

The Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, has announced the government’s decision to give another three months of free water and electricity supply to Ghanaians.



This, according to the minister, forms part of government’s effort to reduce the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the public.



Ghana’s finance Minister said this while delivering the Mid-year review on the floor of parliament Thursday July 23rd 2020.



“That is also why we further reduced electricity prices by half and completely provided potable water for free for everybody since March this year. And we will extend it for another three months,” Ken Ofori-Atta said.



Speaking on Atinka FM’s AM Drive, The deputy general secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Obiri Boahene, said the ordinary Ghanaian is not bothered about the deficit in the economy but is more interested in the free electricity and water which have been extended.

Meanwhile, Seth Terkper, former Finance Minister under the erstwhile National Democratic Congress (NDC), has questioned the government’s decision to extend the free water and electricity supply to Ghanaians.



“Where is it going to come from, maybe when they get to Parliament, they will tell Parliament. They didn’t tell us specifically where the money is going to come from and we are not borrowing so where is it going to come from”, he added.













Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.