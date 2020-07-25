Politics

Free water, electricity promises not sustainable - NDC

Government says it will absorb water and power bills for the next three months

While the extension of free water and electricity for three months has been noted by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) as a plausible initiative, the party has questioned how this promise will be implemented and the long-term consequences it can have on the country.

The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta in the 2020 mid-year budget review and supplementary estimates for the 2020 financial year to Parliament on Thursday, disclosed that Government has extended free water and electricity to all Ghanaians for three months.



The Member of Parliament for Tamale Central and a member of the NDC, Inusah Fuseini in an interview with Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show has stated however that the Government did not consider the cost implication of these promises.



He reasoned, “The promises of the finance minister are doable but what are the long term consequences? The free water will definitely be treated and those who treat the water will be paid. So what are you doing to capacitate the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) for them to produce water for the country? What has the minister said in that regard? How much money have you put aside for free water and free electricity?

These things are good but you must know there is no free light. How are you going to pay for them? Are you going to take money from somewhere and pay for them?”



Inusah Fuseini accused the Finance Minister of campaigning during the budget review hence the promises that could not be substantiated with how it will be implemented. “This Government is bent on putting promises ahead of the reality of the people and that is my worry”, he added.



The Tamale Central MP hinted that the budget review presented by the Finance Minister will, on Monday, be debated on. According to him, this will be “an exciting debate”.

