FreeAkuapemPoloo: Your comments are harsh; can affect Akuapem Poloo’s sentence – Lawyer fumes

Lawyer Andy Vortia, Counsel for Rosemond Brown known in Showbiz as Akuapem Poloo, has descended heavily on celebrities championing the hashtag #FreeAkuapemPoloo campaign on Social Media.

According to him, the comments by some of the celebrities championing the campaign are so harsh that it can go a long way to affect the sentence of Akuapem Poloo if the judge happens to see or read what the celebrities are saying or writing on Social Media.



“Her [Akuapem Poloo] fate is in the hands of the judge now, [the judge] will confine herself within the parameters of the law. The law says she [Akuapem Poloo] can be fined, jailed or both...I as the lawyer will be pleading with the judge in court and not on social media…” Lawyer Andy Vortia told Kwasi Aboagye on Peace FM monitored by GhanaWeb on Thursday.



He argues that his client, Akuapem Poloo, has not been sentenced yet so if they are saying free Akuapem Polo, “nobody has jailed Poloo so why should she be freed?”



“This is a normal mandatory test she has to do, so, nobody has jailed her. So, me, that free Poloo..., I disagree. Nobody has jailed her…,” Lawyer Vortia stressed.



Background

Some celebrities and other social media influencers are campaigning for actress Akuapem Poloo to be freed or be given a less harsh punishment in a case in which she posted almost nude photos of her underage son and herself on social media.



With the hashtag ‘#FreeAkuapemPoloo’, social media users such as Sarkodie, Efya, Hajia4Real, Akumaa Mama Zimbi, DKB, Bridget Otoo and others are flooding social media with alternative punishment for the actress.



The campaign was after the conviction on Wednesday of the popular actress Akuapem Poloo by the Circuit Court presided over by Her Honour Christina Cann, over naked pictures with her son.



Akuapem Poloo was charged with the publication of nude pictures with her seven-year-old son.



She pleaded not guilty when she was initially arraigned but changed her plea later to guilty on Wednesday, April 14, 2021.

Akuapem Poloo risks serving jail time of up to three years and in addition, pay a fine not exceeding ¢6,000.



On Friday, April 16, an Accra Circuit Court will announce the sentence based on rules governing the publication of obscene material and engaging in domestic violence.



After months of court proceedings, she has been remanded into custody to undergo a pregnancy test before she is handed the sentence.



