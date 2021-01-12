1
Menu
News

#FreeBulldogNow campaign hits Twitter following his arrest on Monday

Bulldog Lawrence The police is yet to speak officialy on the arrest

Tue, 12 Jan 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A social media campaign to get artiste manager Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, known in showbiz circles as Bulldog released from custody is gaining traction as reports of his arrest by some state security operatives continue to spread.

In the late afternoon of Monday, January 11, it was reported that Bulldog had been picked up by some National Security Operatives in connection with statements he made about President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on UTV’s United Showbiz programme over the weekend.

While claiming to have invested in Menzgold, Bulldog said President Akufo-Addo will not complete his second four-year term if aggrieved customers of the gold dealership firm do not get back their locked-up funds.

Some critics who watched the show called for Bulldog’s arrest because he had threatened the President.

Following his arrest, however, a campaign has been initiated on Twitter with thousands of users calling for his immediate release.

Tweeting with the hashtag #FreeBullDogNow, thousands of users have argued on various grounds why Bulldog should be released.

For some of the campaigners, arresting Bulldog qualifies as a matter of selective justice and application of the law backed by politics.

Others also feel his outburst was justified owing to the loss of investment and the problems Menzgold customers including Bulldog himself have suffered.

On the other hand, some insist that the artiste manager deserves to face the law for his poor exercise of discretion.

Read some tweets below





























Source: www.ghanaweb.com