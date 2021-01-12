#FreeBulldogNow campaign hits Twitter following his arrest on Monday

The police is yet to speak officialy on the arrest

A social media campaign to get artiste manager Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, known in showbiz circles as Bulldog released from custody is gaining traction as reports of his arrest by some state security operatives continue to spread.

In the late afternoon of Monday, January 11, it was reported that Bulldog had been picked up by some National Security Operatives in connection with statements he made about President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on UTV’s United Showbiz programme over the weekend.



While claiming to have invested in Menzgold, Bulldog said President Akufo-Addo will not complete his second four-year term if aggrieved customers of the gold dealership firm do not get back their locked-up funds.



Some critics who watched the show called for Bulldog’s arrest because he had threatened the President.



Following his arrest, however, a campaign has been initiated on Twitter with thousands of users calling for his immediate release.



Tweeting with the hashtag #FreeBullDogNow, thousands of users have argued on various grounds why Bulldog should be released.



For some of the campaigners, arresting Bulldog qualifies as a matter of selective justice and application of the law backed by politics.



Others also feel his outburst was justified owing to the loss of investment and the problems Menzgold customers including Bulldog himself have suffered.

On the other hand, some insist that the artiste manager deserves to face the law for his poor exercise of discretion.



It is completely naive to assume the arrest of BullDog has anything to do with enforcing Law & Order, it clearly has everything to do with using state power to silence critics. If it is about the Law, why is Kennedy Agyapong not in custody? Shame on Akufo-Addo #FreeBullDogNow — Edem Agbana ???????? (@edemagbana) January 11, 2021

#FreeBullDogNow is just a twitter trend to demand nothing rather than comparing two wrongs. I’m yet to read a sensible reason why that fellow who till now doesn’t know how to use his right to speech without threatening others should be released. Assuming without admitting that — Christian Boahen ???????? (@OwuusuBoahen) January 11, 2021

So Dem catch bulldog ? Sometimes he for watch de way he talks cos threatening de president de3 below belt but I support #FreeBullDogNow ???? pic.twitter.com/dc69EckuOS — King Hulu???????????? (@asanteniiba) January 11, 2021

Anyone who says wat bulldog said about the President is freedom of expression is very Mad, argue with ur free data #FreeBullDogNow — MANYE TK FIERCE ?????????????? (@Francaopata) January 11, 2021

Kennedy Agyapong threatens Supreme Court Judges and nothing happened. Did same to @JDMahama and some highly ranked @OfficialNDCGh members and he’s walking a free man. Bulldog expresses himself and wahala. Laws in Ghana now apply to only certain people.#FreeBullDogNow pic.twitter.com/bRdqmfVQIx — Abdul-Salam Muniru (@munirujnr) January 11, 2021

If they are walking freely then #FreeBullDogNow pic.twitter.com/r1cctVDYDo — Paa Kwesi Nduom (@papakwesi_jr) January 11, 2021

I want to hear a headline like Kennedy Agyapon has been arrested or Techiman South killers have been arrested.



Enough of the Selective Justice @NAkufoAddo #FreeBulldog #FreeBullDogNow pic.twitter.com/4kdRYYJClj — AUDITOR GENERAL (@ComradeSharp) January 11, 2021

#FreeBullDogNow so where is the democracy we are preaching on everyday if one can still not express himself as he wish .....????????????????#wemove pic.twitter.com/tBSUJSBJfL — Mimilove (@Mimi_luv15) January 12, 2021

If Kennedy can threaten to burn a whole former president home and he is free then we have a problem in this country. Bulldog just spoke about men’s Gold matter he is arrested and you sit and support because he spoke about your party. We all will get serve the same #FreeBullDogNow pic.twitter.com/FifmgVkznw — Sylvester ???????? (@Syl_Sarkcess) January 11, 2021

It is dangerous to be right when the government is wrong #FreeBullDogNow pic.twitter.com/CAXMhxqnnx — #PhlowDucation2 ? (@iamfelixg) January 11, 2021

Bullet don’t discriminate #FreeBullDogNow yesterday was Ahmed Suale Today its bulldog tomorrow might be your family member.



Just pay menzgold customers k3k3 dem arrest bulldog pic.twitter.com/CeM1NFfXtL — Paa Kwesi Nduom (@papakwesi_jr) January 11, 2021

Akufo Addo police and the party are setting PRECEDENT that will bite them tomorrow.



Ken Agyapong can threaten to burn down JM and walk free. Yati! #freebulldognow pic.twitter.com/N7Maf90iMF — Jerry Adjei (@pupsypj) January 11, 2021

Bulldog is our own and we got his back full kpeg3m ????????#FreeBullDogNow pic.twitter.com/wWroI0XV0g — Nana Fapimso ???? (@pnorvinyo_17) January 11, 2021

Kennedy Agyapong ordered the killing of Ahmed Suale yet he is a free man ... insulting a judge that he is stupid yet he is in parliament What has bulldog done to be arrested? #FreeBullDogNow pic.twitter.com/W3ZSS29UOR — Paa Kwesi Nduom (@papakwesi_jr) January 11, 2021

Oooh Charle ...????????



Why Bulldog ????????????...



What did he do wrong ????



Free him now #FreeBulldognow ????????????? pic.twitter.com/xiDL4j0hVl — YouTube_Hustler _???????? (@Kvng_Aharddie) January 11, 2021