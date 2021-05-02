‘Freedom of expression but no freedom after expressing’– Dumelo jabs govt

John Dumelo

John Dumelo, a failed parliamentary aspirant in the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency has waded into the debate about the return of the culture of silence under the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo presidency.

According to him, even members of the media fraternity were quietly suffering from the phenomenon which has crept back into the national discourse.



“No light, no water, high fuel, corruption, no jobs, etc. The journalists are silent because they fear for their lives. Yet, during JM’s time, they talk and know they can breathe freely. These days, there is freedom of expression, but no freedom after expressing,” he said in a social media post.



The culture of silence debate has been rekindled following the recent claim made by Sam Jonah KBE, who in a speech titled: “Down the Up Escalator” said people were afraid to make their views known under this government.



Different reactions have greeted the claim with former President John Agyekum Kufuor expressing a median position that even though he disagreed, the issue needed not be brushed aside coming from a person of Sam Jonah’s stature.



What Sam Jonah said about the Culture of Silence

In the past, when all had failed, academia was the last vanguard. We all remember the role that the Legon Observer played. Under the hallowed cloak of academic freedom, men and women of conscience could write and speak words that penetrated the halls of power.



It appears to me that in recent times in our fourth Republican dispensation, the courage to stand up for the truth and the determination to uphold the common good are lost.



In our dark moments as a nation, it is concerning that the voices of the intellectuals are receding into oblivion. Sadly, it is a consequence of the deep partisan polarization of our country such that everything is seen through the lenses of politics.



It appears to me that the culture of silence has returned. This time not enforced by legal and military power but through convenience, parochialism, hypocrisy and lack of conviction. Where are our Adu Boahens and PV ANSAHs?