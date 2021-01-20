Frema Osei-Opare, Nana Bediatuo Asante, Eugene Arhin, others retained in latest presidential appointments

Nana Bediatuo Asante, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare and Eugene Arhin

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has made new acting appointments to his office for his second term who shall “undertake their duties in acting capacities, subject to consultation with the yet-to-be constituted Council of State”.

The latest appointment by the president was announced in a press release signed by Eugene Arhin, who has been retained as Director of Communications.



The list has some of the old appointees in the president’s first term retaining their positions with some new faces brought on board.



Akosua Frema Osei-Opare will still be the Chief of Staff; Nana Bediatuo Asante, Secretary to the President; and Brigadier-General Emmanuel Okyere, National Security Advisor still holds their old portfolios.



Saratu Atta will also stay as Personal Assistant to the President.



Lord Commey continues in his former role as Director of Operations.

Mercy Debrah-Karikari also retains her position as Secretary to the Cabinet.



Under new appointments, Dr. Isaac Owusu-Mensah will be replacing the late Victor Newman as Director of Research.



Emmanuel Adumua-Bossman (aka Carlos von Brazi) and Fawaz Aliu have been appointed as new Deputy Chiefs of Staff to replace Samuel Abu Jinapor and Francis Asenso-Aboagye who have been elected Members of Parliament.



Other new appointees are Kow Essuman, Legal Counsel to the President; Michael Ofori-Atta, Director for ECOWAS and Regional Integration and Sam Ellis, Director of Personnel.



