Frema Osei- Opare stands tall among all females in NPP - Prof Smart Sarpong on gender inclusivity

Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, Prof. Sarpong and Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang

The Director of Research and Innovation at the Kumasi Technical University (KTU), Prof. Smart Sarpong, has endorsed Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, the Chief of Staff, as a strong candidate for a running mate position.

In an interview on Kessben TV on Thursday, March 21, 2024, Prof. Sarpong compared the political prowess of Frema Osei-Opare and the current NDC running mate, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang.



He highlighted Osei-Opare's political achievements, including her grassroots experience as a former MP and her tenure as Chief of Staff, as factors that make her well-suited for higher office.



He asserted that while both individuals had a strong background in academia and have held ministerial positions, Frema Osei-Opare’s achievements in politics notably outweigh those of Prof. Opoku-Agyemang.



He said that Frema Osei-Opare had risen through the ranks to get to where she is currently, and so when it comes to education, her effects can be felt in the same vein as Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang.



He contrasts this with Prof. Opoku Agyemang's lack of political representation at the constituency level, suggesting that Frema Osei-Opare's familiarity with grassroots politics gives her an edge in connecting with the electorate.



“When it comes to discussions on who would better and ideally be the running mate and subsequent Vice President, it is more deserving and favourable for Frema Osei-Opare than Jane Naana Opoku. Because Frema was a grassroots MP before. For instance, she is a former Ayawaso West Wuogon Member of Parliament,” he stressed.

He indicated that “if both Mrs. Frema Osei-Opare and Prof. Jane go on a political campaign debate, it will be interesting because they will both have the flare to talk about their education portfolios, with Prof. Jane talking about UCC and Frema Osei-Opare talking about UG, which will be refreshing.”



Prof. Sarpong also dismissed concerns about Frema Osei-Opare's age hindering her eligibility as a running mate, asserting that divine intervention ultimately determines political appointments.



He underscored the importance of Frema Osei-Opare's potential candidature in bolstering the electoral prospects of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and assisting Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia in securing victory in the 2024 elections.



ID/MA



