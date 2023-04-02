French Minister of State to visit Ghana from April 1 to April 3

French Minister of State for development, Francophonie and international partnerships, Madam Chrysou

French Minister of State for development, Francophonie and international partnerships, Madam Chrysoula Zacharopoulou, will visit Ghana from Saturday 1 to Monday 3 April

In line with the speech of the President of France on 27 February 2023 “this visit will be an opportunity to highlight several of our priorities for a renewed partnership with Africa with a focus on youth, innovation and culture. In each of these three Gulf of Guinea countries”.



The Secretary of State will meet with the authorities to review some major collaborative projects.



Ms. Chrysoula Zacharopoulou will also highlight the European dimension of “our commitment to each of these countries, as well as our solidarity in the face of the social and security challenges they face in certain regions”.



As Ghana is an essential partner for France, this visit will also aim to strengthen and underline “our excellent relations”.

The Minister of State’s program will highlight the deep and multi-dimensional partnership ties between both countries:



On Saturday, she will visit the skate park created by Surf Ghana, an NGO with the support of AFD and private partners. Later she will meet local artists to discuss animation movie projects undertaken with France’s support.



On Sunday, Madam Zacharopoulou will visit a French firm investing in Ghana with “Team Europe” ambassadors, and also pay homage to the victims of the slave trade during a visit to Osu Castle.



On Monday, at the University of Ghana, she will attend the presentation of a Franco-Ghanaian research project on plastic recycling. Mrs Zacharopoulou will then meet the French and Francophone community at the Lycée français international d’Accra and at Ecole Ronsard. She will also meet President Akufo-Addo and conclude her visit with a press conference.