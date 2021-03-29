French coach Folz Romain arrives in Ghana to begin AshGold job

Folz Romain Khalid new AshantiGold coach

French coach Folz Romain Khalid has arrived in the country to begin his new role at AshantiGold Sporting Club.

Romain arrived in the West African country on Sunday evening via France Air.



The 30-year-old former Bechem United gaffer will replace Serbian coach Milovan Cirkovic who parted ways with the club due to health reasons.

Romain Folz worked as assistant manager to French Ligue 2 side Chamois Niortais FC.



AshantiGold plays away to Karela United when the second round of the Ghana Premier League kicks off next week.